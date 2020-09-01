Palace reveal IQONIQ as new and exclusive fan engagement partner

Crystal Palace Football Club has agreed a wide-ranging partnership with IQONIQ, a new fan engagement platform that specialises in the field of sport and entertainment. The partnership also sees IQONIQ become Palace’s new shirt sleeve sponsor and the platform’s branding featuring prominently inside Selhurst Park.

IQONIQ, which launches in September 2020, connects fans with sports clubs, athletes and entertainment stars, providing them with content and experiences, while rewarding them for their commitment, enabling a richer and more personal relationship with their club.

Palace’s partnership will give fans access to unique content and experiences, with prizes and rewards awarded to the most engaged supporters on the platform.

Palace are among several leading European clubs, including AS Monaco and Marseille, and other rightsholders like Euroleague Basketball, the Drone Champions League, European Handball Federation, North Carolina Football Club and McLaren F1 team, to partner with IQONIQ, which is building a global network of rightsholders and sports fans.

Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, said: “This partnership with IQONIQ is a fantastic opportunity for us to further engage with our existing fanbase on a new platform, while offering quality content combined with innovation, to expand our international reach to prospective fans at a time when finding new ways to engage with our audience is so important.

“We are also pleased that an innovative new digital platform saw the enormous reach and prestige that is associated with having branding on our playing shirts, as we proudly enter our eighth successive season in the Premier League.”

Kazim Atilla, CEO of IQONIQ, said: “We are very happy to have agreed a partnership agreement with Crystal Palace, a club renowned across the world for its passionate and loyal supporters. We look forward to working together with Crystal Palace to drive new opportunities for fan engagement, create unique experiences for Eagles fans, and to benefitting the club and its vast online community.”

