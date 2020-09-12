Crystal Palace squad numbers confirmed for 20/21 - including Eze, Ferguson and Benteke

Crystal Palace's squad numbers have been confirmed for the 2020/21 season, with recent signings Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson being assigned theirs for the first time.
Eze takes the No.25 and Ferguson will run-out in 36.
But there has been a change for a more seasoned Eagle, too, with Christian Benteke switching from 17 to 20 - the number he wears for Belgium.
Development left-back Tyrick Mitchell has been handed the No.27, while Michy Batshuayi retains his 23 shirt from 2018/19.
The full list of players' numbers can be found below. To buy your 2020/21 shirt on the first day of the season with the new Eagles' names and numbers, click here now!
Welcome to EZE25. #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/utfYfiRViv— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 12, 2020
|
Player
|
Number
|Joel Ward
|2
|Patrick van Aanholt
|3
|Luka Milivojevic
|4
|James Tomkins
|5
|Scott Dann
|6
|Max Meyer
|7
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|8
|Jordan Ayew
|9
|Andros Townsend
|10
|Wilfried Zaha
|11
|Mamadou Sakho
|12
|Wayne Hennessey
|13
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|15
|James McArthur
|18
|Stephen Henderson
|19
|Christian Benteke
|20
|Connor Wickham
|21
|James McCarthy
|22
|Michy Batshuayi
|23
|Gary Cahill
|24
|Eberechi Eze
|25
|Tyrick Mitchell
|27
|Vicente Guaita
|31
|Martin Kelly
|34
|Sam Woods
|35
|Nathan Ferguson
|36
|Nya Kirby
|37
|Jairo Riedewald
|44
READ NEXT: Win signed Michy Batshuayi away shirt from the day he rejoined