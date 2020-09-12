Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Crystal Palace squad numbers confirmed for 20/21 - including Eze, Ferguson and Benteke

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace's squad numbers have been confirmed for the 2020/21 season, with recent signings Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson being assigned theirs for the first time.

Eze takes the No.25 and Ferguson will run-out in 36.

But there has been a change for a more seasoned Eagle, too, with Christian Benteke switching from 17 to 20 - the number he wears for Belgium.

Development left-back Tyrick Mitchell has been handed the No.27, while Michy Batshuayi retains his 23 shirt from 2018/19.

The full list of players' numbers can be found below. To buy your 2020/21 shirt on the first day of the season with the new Eagles' names and numbers, click here now!

Player

Number
Joel Ward 2
Patrick van Aanholt 3
Luka Milivojevic 4
James Tomkins 5
Scott Dann 6
Max Meyer 7
Cheikhou Kouyate 8
Jordan Ayew 9
Andros Townsend 10
Wilfried Zaha 11
Mamadou Sakho 12
Wayne Hennessey 13
Jeffrey Schlupp 15
James McArthur 18
Stephen Henderson 19
Christian Benteke 20
Connor Wickham 21
James McCarthy 22
Michy Batshuayi 23
Gary Cahill 24
Eberechi Eze 25
Tyrick Mitchell 27
Vicente Guaita 31
Martin Kelly 34
Sam Woods 35
Nathan Ferguson 36
Nya Kirby 37
Jairo Riedewald 44

READ NEXT: Win signed Michy Batshuayi away shirt from the day he rejoined

Kit squad numbers banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Programme

Read the Palace v Southampton season-opener matchday programme now

4 Hours ago

Darren Ambrose reveals in the Southampton matchday programme why a goal against the Saints had his then-Newcastle United teammates not particularly pleased with him.

Read full article

Club News

How to watch Palace's opener v Southampton live and full match details

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick-start their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Southampton at Selhurst Park, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Club News

The day a Southampton win filled the Thames with fedora hats

16 Hours ago

Kevin Day, writer, broadcaster, comedian and Palace for Life Trustee, talks to Richard Foster about going to watch Palace away at Southampton in two memorable years.

Read full article

Training

Sakho returns to training as Batshuayi and Eze hit the pitch

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were dealt a fitness boost today as Mamadou Sakho returned to training alongside recent signings Michy Batshuayi and Eberechi Eze.

Read full article

View more