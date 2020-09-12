Crystal Palace squad numbers confirmed for 20/21 - including Eze, Ferguson and Benteke

Crystal Palace's squad numbers have been confirmed for the 2020/21 season, with recent signings Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson being assigned theirs for the first time.

Eze takes the No.25 and Ferguson will run-out in 36.

But there has been a change for a more seasoned Eagle, too, with Christian Benteke switching from 17 to 20 - the number he wears for Belgium.

Development left-back Tyrick Mitchell has been handed the No.27, while Michy Batshuayi retains his 23 shirt from 2018/19.

The full list of players' numbers can be found below.

Player Number Joel Ward 2 Patrick van Aanholt 3 Luka Milivojevic 4 James Tomkins 5 Scott Dann 6 Max Meyer 7 Cheikhou Kouyate 8 Jordan Ayew 9 Andros Townsend 10 Wilfried Zaha 11 Mamadou Sakho 12 Wayne Hennessey 13 Jeffrey Schlupp 15 James McArthur 18 Stephen Henderson 19 Christian Benteke 20 Connor Wickham 21 James McCarthy 22 Michy Batshuayi 23 Gary Cahill 24 Eberechi Eze 25 Tyrick Mitchell 27 Vicente Guaita 31 Martin Kelly 34 Sam Woods 35 Nathan Ferguson 36 Nya Kirby 37 Jairo Riedewald 44

