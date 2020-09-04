Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full

The FA Women's Championship has released its full fixture list for the 2020/21 season, confirming Crystal Palace Women's games for the entire campaign.

The Eagles start with a local derby, taking on Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 6th September and end against Lewes Women on Sunday, 2nd May 2021.

Palace will be hoping to build on their eighth-place finish last season, and a whole host of new signings will help them ensure this.

Check out every fixture for 2020/21 below, and sync them direct to your personal calendar by clicking here!

Please note, unless stated otherwise, kick-off will be 14:00 UK time and every game is subject to change.

Crystal Palace Women 2020/21 fixtures

September

Sunday, 6th: Charlton Athletic (A)

7pm, Saturday, 12th: London City Lionesses (H)

Sunday, 27th: Blackburn Rovers (H)

October

Sunday, 4th: London Bees (A)

Sunday, 11th: Durham (A)

Sunday, 18th: Leicester City (H)

November

Sunday, 1st: Sheffield United (A)

Sunday, 8th: Coventry United (H)

December

Sunday, 6th: Liverpool (A)

Sunday, 13th: Lewes (A)

Sunday, 20th: Charlton Athletic (H)

January

Sunday, 10th: London City Lionesses (A)

Sunday, 17th: Durham (H)

Sunday, 24th: Leicester City (A)

February

Sunday, 7th: Blackburn Rovers (A)

Sunday, 14th: London Bees (H)

March

Sunday, 7th: Liverpool (H)

April

Sunday, 4th: Sheffield United (H)

Sunday, 25th: Coventry United (A)

May

Sunday, 2nd: Lewes (H)

READ NEXT: Meet lawyer, goalkeeper, coach and ambassador signing, Chloe Morgan