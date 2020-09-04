Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full

12 Hours ago

The FA Women's Championship has released its full fixture list for the 2020/21 season, confirming Crystal Palace Women's games for the entire campaign.

The Eagles start with a local derby, taking on Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 6th September and end against Lewes Women on Sunday, 2nd May 2021.

Women

Coral-Jade Haines signs for Crystal Palace Women from Tottenham Hotspur

3 August 2020

Palace will be hoping to build on their eighth-place finish last season, and a whole host of new signings will help them ensure this.

Check out every fixture for 2020/21 below, and sync them direct to your personal calendar by clicking here!

Please note, unless stated otherwise, kick-off will be 14:00 UK time and every game is subject to change. 

Crystal Palace Women 2020/21 fixtures

September

Sunday, 6th: Charlton Athletic (A)

7pm, Saturday, 12th: London City Lionesses (H)

Sunday, 27th: Blackburn Rovers (H)

October

Sunday, 4th: London Bees (A)

Sunday, 11th: Durham (A)

Sunday, 18th: Leicester City (H)

November

Sunday, 1st: Sheffield United (A)

Sunday, 8th: Coventry United (H)

December

Sunday, 6th: Liverpool (A)

Sunday, 13th: Lewes (A)

Sunday, 20th: Charlton Athletic (H)

January

Sunday, 10th: London City Lionesses (A)

Sunday, 17th: Durham (H)

Sunday, 24th: Leicester City (A)

February

Sunday, 7th: Blackburn Rovers (A)

Sunday, 14th: London Bees (H)

March

Sunday, 7th: Liverpool (H)

April

Sunday, 4th: Sheffield United (H)

Sunday, 25th: Coventry United (A)

May

Sunday, 2nd: Lewes (H)

READ NEXT: Meet lawyer, goalkeeper, coach and ambassador signing, Chloe Morgan

Calendar fixtures banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Women

Palace Women start 2020/21 with two London derbies

7 August 2020

September 6th will see Crystal Palace Women return to a sense of normality, with the Eagles kicking off their 2020/21 Championship campaign at 2pm on Sunday 6th September away to Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women secure Champions League-experienced midfielder, Coral-Jade Haines

3 August 2020

Palace Women have secured the services Coral-Jade Haines, with the midfielder – who can also play as a striker – arriving from Women’s Super League (WSL) side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson secures Utilita Palace Women's 2019/20 Player of the Season

28 July 2020

Congratulations to Annabel Johnson on being named Utilita Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

Read full article

Women

Nicol signs plus three contract extensions for Palace Women

28 July 2020

Crystal Palace Women have secured the signing of Leigh Nicol from Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

View more