Free matchday programme: Crystal Palace Women v London City Lionesses

10 September 2020

Crystal Palace Women's third season in the Women's Championship got off to a respectable start last weekend, with a 2-2 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Crystal Palace Women's fixtures for 2020/21 FA Women's Championship

4 September 2020

Next up for Dean Davenport's side are London City Lionesses. Previewing the game, the manager said: "... although not much has changed for them player-wise, they have brought in a new manager and backroom staff. They are one of the full-time teams in the league, so there won’t be any issues with a lack of match fitness.

"We know we need to start fully focused – last season, despite taking one point from our two games against them, on both occasions the performance was there and we fully deserved more from the two games."

You can read more from Davenport in his matchday programme notes for free below.


Watch highlights from Palace Women's four-goal season-opener v Charlton Athletic

8 September 2020

Palace Women kick-started their 2020/1 campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full

4 September 2020

The FA Women's Championship has released its full fixture list for the 2020/21 season, confirming Crystal Palace Women's games for the entire campaign.

Palace Women start 2020/21 with two London derbies

7 August 2020

September 6th will see Crystal Palace Women return to a sense of normality, with the Eagles kicking off their 2020/21 Championship campaign at 2pm on Sunday 6th September away to Charlton Athletic.

Palace Women secure Champions League-experienced midfielder, Coral-Jade Haines

3 August 2020

Palace Women have secured the services Coral-Jade Haines, with the midfielder – who can also play as a striker – arriving from Women’s Super League (WSL) side, Tottenham Hotspur.

