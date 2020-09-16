Free face mask with every Palace kit

With the government's new COVID-19 strapline: ‘Hands. Space. Face.’ Crystal Palace have got you protected with the safe hands of Vicente Guaita, the spatial awareness of Wilfried Zaha on a mazy run towards the penalty box and our kit-themed face masks.

Up until 23:59 BST Tuesday 22nd September, whenever you purchase one of the Eagles’ 2020/21 kits, you will now be kitted out head to toe, with a Palace-themed face mask added to your order for free - adult kits will come with an adult-sized mask, juniors with a junior-sized mask.

Each face mask is dependent on the kit you buy, with the new designs replicating all three of this season's kits. Michy Batshuayi took Batsman's get up to a new level when he donned the face mask on the day he re-signed in south London with the home kit-themed covering.

It’s important to note that all of our face coverings are for personal use. They're not suitable for hospital/medical use and are not classed as PPE. But they're perfect for that evening walk past Selhurst Park or for an unavoidable trip on public transport.

Click here to shop the kit range now.