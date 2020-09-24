Skip to site footer
Hodgson looking forward to welcoming Ancelotti after "made-to-measure" signings

Just now

Everton and Crystal Palace on Saturday will see two of the five Premier League teams with 100% records so far in the 2020/21 season come up against one another.

Crystal Palace v Everton TV and full match details - including kick-off time

19 Hours ago

In the visiting Toffees, Carlo Ancelotti brings a side with a refreshed midfield and final third after a high-profile summer transfer window. 

Roy Hodgson, too, has been impressed by Everton's recruitment: "I thought they were a little bit unlucky last year not to finish higher than they did, because last year they were a good team, too," he said.

"But there’s no doubt that the players that they’ve brought in this year have made a considerable difference. And of course, getting [André] Gomes back from injury has probably helped as well.

"But I think the signings of Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Rodríguez and Allan are three excellent signings.

"They’ve added to their attacking threat. Certainly, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin gets better every year. Richarlison, of course, another one who gets better."

Chelsea v Crystal Palace kick-off time changed and TV information confirmed

22 Hours ago

Hodgson went on to add that "they are made-to-measure signings; they are the signings that Carlo has made in tandem with his board of directors, which have filled in the slots that he thought really needed filling in."

Despite the test ahead, Hodgson is looking forward to welcoming his long-term friend, Ancelotti, to south London: "He is a friend from my Italian days, and I am looking forward to seeing him, albeit not so much looking forward to the challenge his team are going to present on Saturday."

