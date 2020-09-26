Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains Schlupp's absence from today's squad

6 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp was a noticeable absentee from today's matchday squad against Everton, with the midfielder replaced in the starting XI by Eberechi Eze.

First Team

Team news: Crystal Palace v Everton

6 Hours ago

Schlupp, who bagged an assist in last weekend's excellent victory over Manchester United, was dicussed pre-match by Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Unfortunately, he picked up a slight strain. We were hoping he’d recover in time but we will have to do without him today."

Schlupp being unavailable for selection has awarded Eze his full Premier League debut: "He’s done well since he has come into the club. His training has been impressive," Hodgson said. "But of course Jeffrey Schlupp has had that position nailed down [left-midfield], basically through the good work he did in pre-season."

