Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How to follow Hodgson's pre-Palace v Everton press conference for breaking news

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Thursday, 24th September) from 13:30 BST - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This pre-Everton press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

Hodgson is likely to discuss Palace's memorable Manchester United victory, possible team news and the captaincy of Wilfried Zaha, so find out how to follow it below.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:30, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

READ NEXT: How to watch Palace v Everton live and full match details

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

How to watch Palace v Everton live and full match details

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Everton at Selhurst Park, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Academy

Academy Founder Members update

15 Hours ago

With the 20/21 Academy season underway, we wanted to provide an update to our Academy Founder Members on all of the benefits they can look forward to, as well as information relating to the pandemic...

Read full article

Fixture News

Chelsea v Palace kick-off time changed and TV information confirmed

16 Hours ago

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Chelsea has been brought forward to 12:30 BST.

Read full article

Academy

Academy redevelopment update: Exclusive footage shows new site progression

19 Hours ago

Exclusive new footage shows how the Crystal Palace Academy is developing after Bromley Council approved Planning Permission for the site earlier this year.

Read full article

Read Next

Club News

How to watch Palace v Everton live and full match details

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Everton at Selhurst Park, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Academy

Academy Founder Members update

15 Hours ago

With the 20/21 Academy season underway, we wanted to provide an update to our Academy Founder Members on all of the benefits they can look forward to, as well as information relating to the pandemic...

Read full article

Fixture News

Chelsea v Palace kick-off time changed and TV information confirmed

16 Hours ago

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Chelsea has been brought forward to 12:30 BST.

Read full article

Academy

Academy redevelopment update: Exclusive footage shows new site progression

19 Hours ago

Exclusive new footage shows how the Crystal Palace Academy is developing after Bromley Council approved Planning Permission for the site earlier this year.

Read full article

View more