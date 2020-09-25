Inside Clyne's first week training with Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne is training with Crystal Palace again for a short period of time as he aims to regain his fitness, and this week Palace TV filmed the defender in action.

The Academy graduate linked-up with former teammate Wilfried Zaha after eight years away as the Eagles prepared to take on Everton.

Also joining the team was Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt - who are tentatively making their way back to training.

The lads were in high spirits at Copers Cope this week after their 100% winning start to the Premier League campaign. You can see how they and Clyne fared in the video below and gallery above!

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

READ NEXT: Palace fan and journalist John Pienaar recalls Bolasie 'singing with delight' v Everton