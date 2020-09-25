Skip to site footer
Inside Clyne's first week training with Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne is training with Crystal Palace again for a short period of time as he aims to regain his fitness, and this week Palace TV filmed the defender in action.

The Academy graduate linked-up with former teammate Wilfried Zaha after eight years away as the Eagles prepared to take on Everton.

Also joining the team was Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt - who are tentatively making their way back to training.

The lads were in high spirits at Copers Cope this week after their 100% winning start to the Premier League campaign. You can see how they and Clyne fared in the video below and gallery above!

