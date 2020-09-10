Palace Preview: Eagles eyeing opening day hat-trick v Southampton

Both Crystal Palace and Southampton will be looking for a good start to their Premier League campaign this season. In their last two opening games, Palace have kept clean sheets against Everton and Fulham and will be looking to keep that record going on Saturday.

The last competitive clash for both Palace and Southampton gave the sides a positive outlook to finish the season with; Palace picked up a well-earned point against Tottenham Hotspur while Southampton defeated Sheffield United 3-1.

The Eagles have also had a solid pre-season which gave fans plenty to be hopeful for, including a glimpse of new signing Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha’s goalscoring form. Development left-back Tyrick Mitchell was also a consistent feature in the Eagles’ pre-season and, with Patrick van Aanholt recovering from injury, the start of the campaign could be the perfect time for him to continue showing what he is capable of.

The opposition

Southampton put seven past Swansea City during pre-season, where they looked to be in fine form. But with their top goalscorer from last season, Danny Ings, and club captain, James Ward-Prowse, having been on international duty with England, their lack of preparation time for this game may be a key factor in their performance.

Early last month, Southampton signed Kyle Walker-Peters after a successful loan spell from Spurs and have also brought in centre-back Mohammed Salisu from La Liga side Real Valladolid. However, the Saints lost key man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who secured a move to Tottenham. Accommodating for his absence in the centre of the park will be a significant test for the visitors.

But competing away from home was a strength for Southampton last season, with the added advantage of facing no home crowd once the league resumed. Southampton picked up 31 points on the road, with only first- and second-place Liverpool and Manchester City having better away records.

Tactical overview

Southampton usually line-up with two strikers and will be hoping to see more from Che Adams this season after he had an impressive end to the last campaign, which included a brace against Sheffield United on the final day of 19/20.

Adams showed that he was adept at pouncing on to loose balls in that game, especially with his second goal, where his quick reaction to a block allowed him to get the ball out of his feet quickly before finishing clinically. He will be hoping to emulate the form of strike partner Ings, who scored 22 league goals last season and has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 away Premier League starts.

Previous meetings

This will be the first time Palace and Southampton lock horns on the opening day of a Premier League season. However, their last meeting on the opening day of any campaign was back in the 2007/08 Championship, where Palace came out victors with a comfortable 4-1 victory. James Scowcroft scored a hat-trick that day at St Mary’s.

Palace will be hoping this is a good omen as the home side typically struggles in fixtures between these two teams.

Team news

Van Aanholt is back in training for Palace but is unlikely to be available for the first game of the season. The Eagles come into the campaign with five recognised defenders recovering, which will likely be of concern to Roy Hodgson. However, his squad have been boosted by Luka Milivojevic’s return to action against Brøndby and Brentford B, as well as having Martin Kelly on hand, with the versatile defender sidelined near the end of last season.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl appears to have a full-strength lineup to choose from heading into the opening game, with no reported injuries.

