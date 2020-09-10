Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace

Just now

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal from Chelsea until the end of this season.

The Belgium international striker returns to Selhurst Park following a successful loan spell at the back-end of the 2018/19 season, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Eagles.

First Team

Assessing Michy Batshuayi’s impact at Crystal Palace in the 18/19 season

Just now

Batshuayi, 26, netted twice on international duty for Belgium on Tuesday night before finalising his move back to south London, taking his international tally to an impressive 18 goals in 30 games. His club record stands at 120 goals in 325 senior appearances across several top divisions in Europe.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Michy back to Crystal Palace. He is a player we’ve long admired, as well as being an immensely popular figure with everyone here during his last successful spell with us.

"With other top European clubs vying for his services it is immensely pleasing that Michy chose to come back to help us up the table as well as cementing his place in the Belgium squad for next summer's Euros."

Roy Hodgson added: "I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season long loan. He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.

"As a player who will help to convert our chances in to goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer. It’s another boost for the players and fans alike, and I’m sure everyone will join me in saying welcome back Michy."

Batshuayi, who reclaims the Palace number 23 shirt, said: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

Watch Michy’s exclusive first interview after signing below!

READ NEXT: Win signed Michy Batshuayi shirt from the day he re-joined

Batshuayi kit banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Batshuayi Returns - Read Next:

First Team

'I'm home now' - Batshuayi provides message for Palace fans

Just now

The man himself has said it: 'I'm home now.'

Read full article

First Team

Assessing Batshuayi’s impact at Palace in 18/19

Just now

Michy Batshuayi has put pen to paper to become an Eagle for the second time, signing a loan deal for 2020/21 after joining the club for half a season in 18/19.

Read full article

First Team

Win signed Michy Batshuayi shirt from the day he rejoined

Just now

Michy Batshuayi is back in the famous red and blue, with the club and fans alike delighted to have secured another loan deal with the Chelsea striker – this time for a full season.

Read full article

More News

First Team

'I'm home now' - Batshuayi provides message for Palace fans

Just now

The man himself has said it: 'I'm home now.'

Read full article

First Team

Assessing Batshuayi’s impact at Palace in 18/19

Just now

Michy Batshuayi has put pen to paper to become an Eagle for the second time, signing a loan deal for 2020/21 after joining the club for half a season in 18/19.

Read full article

First Team

Win signed Michy Batshuayi shirt from the day he rejoined

Just now

Michy Batshuayi is back in the famous red and blue, with the club and fans alike delighted to have secured another loan deal with the Chelsea striker – this time for a full season.

Read full article

Club News

Palace's Everton home clash TV details confirmed

1 Hour ago

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting earlier this week, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League’s existing...

Read full article

View more