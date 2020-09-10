Skip to site footer
'I'm home now' - Batshuayi provides message for Palace fans

The man himself has said it: 'I'm home now.'

After putting pen to paper for his second loan spell with Crystal Palace, new signing Michy Batshuayi cut a relieved and characteristically upbeat figure.

Michy Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace

"First, hello everyone," he said, addressing fans through the Palace TV camera. "It’s a pleasure [to be back] – I’m very happy."

The popular frontman has returned to SE25 for a season-long loan, last playing for the club in the second half of 2018/19. After bagging an international brace for Belgium earlier this week, the forward is in fine form, and expressed his delight at being back in south London, adding: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"I had a lot of other clubs [interested] but my head is here, so everything is right and happy now. I'm happy, the coach is happy, the teammates are happy. So let’s get to work."

It's been over a year since Batshuayi last featured for Palace, but the 26-year-old revealed he kept contact with his teammates and manager while away from the club. Having returned, he drilled down into why he came back.

"I have a good relationship with [Roy Hodgson] and he has confidence in me. He gave me the love and confidence and you just need that.

"He has good words to motivate a player and everyone knows him, he’s a good coach. It’s a pleasure to come back and work with him and the team.

Win a signed Michy Batshuayi Crystal Palace shirt from the day he joined

"It’s not the first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, [signing for Palace] is the best decision.

"Every player wants to be happy in the club, to work and to play. It’s very important to [help] improve and today I need that. It’s the best decision to come here to improve myself."

Finally, Batshuayi ended his first interview having rejoined as an Eagle with his aims for the season and his message for the Palace supporters:

"My target is to win a lot of games with the team because Palace is a good team and a dangerous team for the big clubs. I want to win and to score, to do my job to help the team and I know my teammates will help me as well. 

"I’m very happy to be here and happy because you [fans] keep sending me a lot of messages. I love this and I hope to do a good job this season to win a lot of games and for you to be happy for Palace." Batshuayi paused.

"I love you!" he then laughed wholeheartedly.

How else would he finish? 

READ NEXT: Assessing Batshuayi’s impact at Palace in 18/19

