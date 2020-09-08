Skip to site footer
Several first-teamers to feature vs Brentford B today at 13:30 BST. Watch live!

Just now

A Palace XI side take on a Brentford B XI, with several first-team regulars being given much needed minutes ahead of Saturday's Premier League season opener with Southampton. Kick-off is at 13:30 BST and supporters can watch the game live on Palace TV.

Starting XI: Henderson (GK), Kelly, Jach, Woods, Inniss, Meyer, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Pierrick, Kirby, Kymani-Gordon

Subs: Goldman (GK), Adaramola, Thiselton, Wells-Morrison, Gonzalez, Mooney, Omilabu, Akinwale, M Boateng.

Brentford B team to follow.

How to watch LIVE on Palace TV

Supporters who purchased a valid 20/21 Membership before 23:59 BST yesterday (Monday, 7th September) can watch this game live free of charge. Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch by clicking here from before the 13:30 kick-off.

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST today (Tuesday) morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

Important information

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.


