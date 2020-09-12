Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson explains why Eze didn't start v Southampton

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze made his Palace bow today against Southampton, coming off the bench in the Eagles' opening day win.

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Southampton

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Roy Hodgson explained his reasoning behind not starting the new signing from Queens Park Rangers: "It was mainly because he has had so little game time. He came to us not having played in matches for Queens Park Rangers – not even, perhaps, having done the level of fitness work we or he would’ve liked because of course he was in the middle of transfer negotiations.

"He came to us and did one session and then played from the start in a game on the Saturday [v Charlton Athletic] but got injured. He should’ve been going away with England but the injury meant he couldn’t do that.

"We’ve then had to wait until the start of this week to see him in some sort of training again. I knew this was going to be a very physical and tough game, therefore, I thought the best thing to do for the team and the club was to have him in reserve.

"And I think it worked out quite well, because in that last 15 minutes, when our wide midfield players, who had done such an enormous amount of work and were beginning to tire, I was able to put him on, and even in that 15 minutes he was able to showcase the qualities he possesses."

Head over to Palace TV where Roy Hodgson's full post-match reaction is available to watch for free.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Hodgson on career highlights, earning respect and the job at Palace

29 April 2020

Roy Hodgson must've thought he had seen and experienced it all during his broad and successful managerial career. However, the current coronavirus pandemic has thrown the world into difficult and...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich

1 January 2020

Speaking in his post-match press conference after seeing his side start the new year with a point away at Norwich City, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho was subbed at half-time due to a...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Which 11 players has Hodgson used the most in his two years?

12 September 2019

Today marks two years since Roy Hodgson took over as manager of Crystal Palace; 730 days full of highlights with memorable away day wins at Old Trafford, the Emirates and the Etihad to name just three...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson: Rose racism comments very sad, calls on football authority action

5 April 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has thrown his support behind Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku for their recent stands against racism, and has called on football authorities to do more...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Mitchell explains what it is like training against Eze and Zaha

3 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell started his third Premier League game in a row for Crystal Palace today, confirming - if it wasn't already - that he is no longer an Under-23s player training with the first-team.

Read full article

First Team

Dann praises Kouyaté and reveals approach to Southampton

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann captained the Palace side in Luka Milivojević's absence today, and in the behind-closed-doors setting, the centre-back's voice reverberated around an empty Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

5 Hours ago

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Two up top plus Eze in line for debut

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s eighth consecutive season in the top-flight kick-starts today against Southampton, with Roy Hodgson sending the Eagles out in a 4-4-2 formation.

Read full article

View more