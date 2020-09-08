Premier League statement on televised games in September

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League’s existing broadcasting partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020/21 season. Of the remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

The Premier League is also in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT to agree a similar solution for radio.

In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches which will take place after 1 October.

The Premier League is working on a step-by-step approach, while monitoring the developments regarding the League’s number one priority of getting fans back into full stadia as soon as possible, with safety always being our priority.

Palace's first three fixtures

Saturday 12th September

15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (live on BT Sport)

Saturday 19th September

17:30 Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 26th September

15:00 Crystal Palace vs. Everton (Broadcast selection info to follow soon)