Hodgson elaborates on change to 4-4-2 this season

4 Hours ago

It was noticeable during Palace's pre-season campaign that the Eagles had shifted to a 4-4-2 formation, and that lineup is the one Roy Hodgson took in to Palace's opening two games of this season.

Roy Hodgson provides team news ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Old Trafford

3 Hours ago

"I think it’s good to have the two options [4-4-2 and 4-3-3]," Hodgson said. "I think it is good that we have the type of players who have shown they are confident at playing in a three-man midfield or a three-man frontline. And equally confident playing with a two-man attack, if you like, with four midfielders behind."

Against Southampton it was Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, whilst it was Jeffrey Schlupp and Michy Batshuayi against Bournemouth.

For the Palace manager, though, no matter the personnel or formation, the changes aren't significant: "Our principles are exactly the same no matter what system we play," he revealed. "Nothing changes in terms of our principles.

"So the differences are relatively minor when it comes to how we try to play and what we are trying to do with the ball and when the opponent has got the ball.

"It is just a question sometimes of making sure you have the players on the field you really want to be there and that they can link-up with each other, the way you want them to, both offensively and defensively."

Positive fitness update ahead of United trip

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson revealed in his pre-match press conference for Palace's trip to Manchester United, that the Eagles have several options back available to them.

Nathaniel Clyne to train with Palace first-team

5 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne is set to train with the squad for a short period of time, after leaving Liverpool F.C. earlier this summer.

Hodgson praises Kirby and reveals pre-game chat with Sakho

15 September 2020

Despite the cup exit, Roy Hodgson saw plenty of bonuses in tonight's clean sheet performance.

Townsend: "Ebs is an incredible talent"

15 September 2020

Andros Townsend was on the bench for tonight's game, but Roy Hodgson brought on the winger for the final 20 minutes in the hope Townsend would have a similar impact to the one he had against...

