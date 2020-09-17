Hodgson elaborates on change to 4-4-2 this season

It was noticeable during Palace's pre-season campaign that the Eagles had shifted to a 4-4-2 formation, and that lineup is the one Roy Hodgson took in to Palace's opening two games of this season.

"I think it’s good to have the two options [4-4-2 and 4-3-3]," Hodgson said. "I think it is good that we have the type of players who have shown they are confident at playing in a three-man midfield or a three-man frontline. And equally confident playing with a two-man attack, if you like, with four midfielders behind."

Against Southampton it was Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, whilst it was Jeffrey Schlupp and Michy Batshuayi against Bournemouth.

For the Palace manager, though, no matter the personnel or formation, the changes aren't significant: "Our principles are exactly the same no matter what system we play," he revealed. "Nothing changes in terms of our principles.

"So the differences are relatively minor when it comes to how we try to play and what we are trying to do with the ball and when the opponent has got the ball.

"It is just a question sometimes of making sure you have the players on the field you really want to be there and that they can link-up with each other, the way you want them to, both offensively and defensively."