Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Pre Season

Hodgson reveals key message to the players post-Brøndby

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his mixture of encouragement and frustration following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brøndby IF in their last pre-season friendly, lambasting the Eagles' missed chances but praising their overall performance.

He revealed his overarching message to the players was that they could not afford to pass up any more scoring opportunities once competitive football returns against Southampton next week.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF friendly

7 Hours ago

"We’ve got to start taking chances," Hodgson said. "I’ve just told the players that. They know it, of course; I’m preaching to the converted but you can’t feel that satisfied with the game standing here and it’s 1-1 when you know it should have been a victory by at least two or three goals for us.

"I find it hard to take at the moment. First Millwall, we should have put that to bed on at least two or three occasions, but today I think [we had] 20-odd really good opportunities and, quite frankly, five or six of them were such clear goal chances I can’t believe we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

"But I thought they [Brøndby] were good, I thought it was a really good test and I’m more than happy with the quality of our play. I thought at times the attacking play was of a really good class. We were making the opportunities, getting in behind the defenders and cutting their defence open."

Hodgson continued his praise of Palace's performance, saying: "There were some really good individual performances and they [Brøndby] are a good team. It’s certainly the strongest team we’ve played in pre-season, but I thought we defended well.

"The back four once again and goalkeeper were really good and I thought our attacking play produced the goal chances we were hoping it would produce."

Full highlights and more post-match reaction from this clash are now available to watch for free via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app, which you can download here.

Season Tickets 20-21 banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

Report: Eagles end pre-season in action packed Brøndby clash

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace maintained their unbeaten pre-season record this afternoon against Danish side Brøndby IF. In an action packed clash between well matched teams, the Eagles enjoyed a host of promising...

Read full article

Pre Season

Milivojevic confirms reason behind absence and positive on being 'back with the boys'

8 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic completed his first minutes of the pre-season today, coming on as a substitute for Crystal Palace in their draw with Brøndby IF.

Read full article

Pre Season

Watch free highlights of Palace's final pre-season clash v Brøndby IF

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's final game of the 2020/21 pre-season saw them take on Danish giants Brøndby IF in an action packed clash replete with chances.

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 20/21

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. can now confirm the 2020/21 Season Ticket process, and are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for an exciting campaign.

Read full article

Pre Season

Pre Season

Milivojevic confirms reason behind absence and positive on being 'back with the boys'

8 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic completed his first minutes of the pre-season today, coming on as a substitute for Crystal Palace in their draw with Brøndby IF.

Read full article

Pre Season

Watch free highlights of Palace's final pre-season clash v Brøndby IF

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's final game of the 2020/21 pre-season saw them take on Danish giants Brøndby IF in an action packed clash replete with chances.

Read full article

Pre Season

TEAM NEWS: One change for Palace v Brøndby IF as two key midfielders return

12 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made one tweak to his lineup for Crystal Palace's final match of the pre-season, bringing in Andros Townsend in place of Max Meyer to face Brøndby IF.

Read full article

Pre Season

Watch Palace's final pre-season clash LIVE v Brøndby IF today

4 September 2020

Crystal Palace play their final friendly of the pre-season campaign today (Saturday, 5th September) v Brøndby IF, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park.

Read full article

View more