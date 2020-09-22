Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Banks explains link-up with new signing and how playing with Benteke feels

2 Hours ago

Scott Banks enjoyed a fine start to life in Premier League 2, scoring a brace for Crystal Palace Under-23s v West Bromwich Albion.

The 18-year-old midfielder's goals meant Palace sat at 2-2 with the Baggies going into the 88th-minute, before Kian Flanagan netted a dramatic late effort. Victory for the Eagles seemed guaranteed but a dying seconds equaliser meant the visitors stole a point from Selhurst Park.

Despite the disappointing result, Shaun Derry's charges could be proud of their arrival as a Category 1 Academy, and Banks expressed his mixed feelings to Palace TV post-match:

"We conceded in the 90th-minute or 92nd, so it’s a tough one to take. All the boys played well. We thought we’d got the result we wanted and then just switched off in the last second - which we can’t do. It’s a tough one to take and feels like a loss.

"It’s a good level. It’s one more step to the first-team from here so it’s never not going to be a good level. [It was] my first experience playing at Selhurst as well, so I did thoroughly enjoy it but it’s just tough to reflect on it positively because it’s so frustrating."

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v West Brom in PL2 with Benteke and Kelly

20 Hours ago

Two key positives from the game were Banks' impressive link-up with new signing Alfie Matthews and the experience for talented Development players to compete with seasoned first-team professionals such as Christian Benteke and Martin Kelly.

Banks tried to wrap his head around competing with the Belgium international, and explained his swiftly formed relationship with Matthews.

He said: "It’s a weird one to be running around with this calibre of players, I’m still getting used to it. When you look up and Christian Benteke’s there, he’s such a sought-after striker, it’s strange but I’m enjoying it.

"Alfie’s assisted me a couple of times before. He’s just come in, a great addition to the squad and we’re delighted to have him here. We get on really well."

Finally, the Scotland Under-19 midfielder briefly touched on his ambitions with the club this season, discussing his desire to compete as frequently as possible with the first-team.

"Any opportunity I can get to play in front of the manager and try to impress is all I can ask for," he said. "The players that came in, the standard is unbelievable up there - I’ve got to keep improving to try and get myself in there."

To hear more from Scott and manager Derry, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace Academy makes five signings

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Watch six-goal thriller - including Banks' double and Flanagan's 89th-minute strike

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s kick-started their life at Category 1 level in dramatic fashion against West Bromwich Albion, sharing a point at the end of a six-goal thriller.

Read full article

Development

Benteke, Kelly and other first-teamers kick-off U23s' PL2 campaign v West Brom

21 September 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s will field a strong side in their first Premier League 2 game as a Category 1 Academy, naming Christian Benteke and Martin Kelly alongside the Development prospects.

Read full article

Development

Watch Benteke and Kelly join strong U23 side v West Brom LIVE today

21 September 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s play their first Premier League 2 match as a Category 1 Academy today (Monday 21st September, 14:00 BST) v West Bromwich Albion, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via...

Read full article

Development

Crystal Palace Academy makes five signings

19 September 2020

Five players have joined the Crystal Palace Academy, with the new arrivals set to play in the Under-23s.

Read full article

View more