Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Dann praises Kouyaté and reveals approach to Southampton

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann captained the Palace side in Luka Milivojević's absence today, and in the behind-closed-doors setting, the centre-back's voice reverberated around an empty Selhurst Park.

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell talks to Palace TV after 1-0 win over Southampton

3 Hours ago

In his post-match interview Dann revealed the aspects that the Eagles targeted in Ralph Hasehüttl's in-form side: "The end of lockdown last season, Southampton picked up really well; they had a lot of energy, pushing forward, pressing from the front and having a high line."

Dann and his centre-back partner, Cheikhou Kouyaté, carried out Roy Hodgson's instructions perfectly, and the former was full of praise for the latter: "He is a top player; he can play midfield and he showed what he is capable of in the back four. He’s been playing like that since the end of last season."

Dann, who was making his 150th Premier League appearance, was also delighted to put an end to the Eagles' winless streak: "We finished last season on the wrong foot. We’ve been working hard pre-season to make sure that we started this season in a different manner. This performance, and the three points, are very important going forward now.

"It was a good defensive performance from the front all the way through. Everyone put a shift in. The goalkeeper made some saves at the important times."

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson explains why Eze didn't start v Southampton

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze made his Palace bow today against Southampton, coming off the bench in the Eagles' opening day win.

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell explains what it is like training against Eze and Zaha

3 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell started his third Premier League game in a row for Crystal Palace today, confirming - if it wasn't already - that he is no longer an Under-23s player training with the first-team.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

5 Hours ago

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Two up top plus Eze in line for debut

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s eighth consecutive season in the top-flight kick-starts today against Southampton, with Roy Hodgson sending the Eagles out in a 4-4-2 formation.

Read full article

View more