Team news: Eze starts plus two debuts awarded

Eberechi Eze will make his first start for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth tonight, having made his Eagles debut in the 80th minute against Southampton on Saturday.

The recent addition is joined in the XI by returning recruit, Michy Batshuayi, with Roy Hodgson changing his whole lineup from the Saints game minus the inclusion of Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Eagles manager is also awarding debuts to Nya Kirby and Jarosław Jach, with the former playing right-midfield and the latter taking up the left-back position.

Club captain, Luka Milivojević, continues his return to fitness after a delayed start to pre-season by playing tonight alongside Max Meyer in the middle.

A huge boost in defence is the return of Mamadou Sakho on the bench, with Palace also able to call upon Tyrick Mitchell, James McCarthy, Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew from the Southampton victory, should they be required.

Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Inniss, Jach, Kirby, Meyer, Milivojević, Eze, Batshuayi, Schlupp

Subs: Henderson, Sakho, Mitchell, McCarthy, Townsend, Pierrick, Ayew

Bournemouth: Begovic, Ofoborh, Simpson, Kelly, Stacey, Arter, Zemura, Lewis Cook, Brooks, Billing, Surridge

Subs: Travers, Lerma, Gosling, Kilkenny, Anthony, Solanke