Watch Palace's final pre-season clash LIVE v Brøndby IF

Crystal Palace play their final friendly of the pre-season campaign tomorrow (Saturday, 5th September) v Brøndby IF, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park.

The 15:00 BST kick-off will be shown in a six-camera production on Palace TV, with full commentary, punditry from Mark Bright and a 45-minute pre-match show direct from SE25.

And after Palace's three wins from three pre-season clashes so far, you won't want to miss the Eagles' final challenge before returning to Premier League action. Find out how to watch it live - there are two options, below.

Supporters can purchase a Membership for 2020/21 to watch this game live at no additional cost as part of their package by clicking here.

Along with other benefits such as entry into ballots to purchase a limited number of home match tickets, digital programmes and magazines, live audio commentary service, a Club Shop discount, free shirt for juniors and more, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can also enjoy all of the club's live broadcasts without having to pay extra.

This means you will not only be able to watch Palace's final clash of the pre-season, but also the majority of Under-23 home matches as the club battles in its first campaign as a Category 1 Academy.

Please note, Memberships must be purchased at least the day before the match you intend to watch, meaning you must have purchased a valid Membership before 23:59 BST today (Friday, 4th September) to watch the Brøndby game.

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Brøndby match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST tomorrow (Saturday) morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.