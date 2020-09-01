Skip to site footer
Pre Season

Watch Zaha and Meyer's smart link-up and full highlights of Millwall v Palace for free

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace defeated south London rivals Millwall in a tight clash at the New Den, with Max Meyer's first-half goal proving to be the difference between the two sides by full-time.

Meyer's strike came on the end of an exceptional Wilfried Zaha assist, and the two Eagles linked-up well offensively throughout the game.

Palace tested their hosts regularly, but struggled to break down an organised Millwall backline. Jeffrey Schlupp enjoyed several close chances and so too did Jordan Ayew, but it only took Meyer's effort to secure Palace's third straight win.

By full-time, a raft of talented Development prospects held their own while earning valuable experience with Roy Hodgson's men.

To watch full highlights of this clash and all the post-match reaction for free, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

