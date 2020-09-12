Skip to site footer
Watch Zaha's finish, Eze's debut and Guaita's saves for free now

1 Hour ago

All those associated with the south Londoners couldn't have wished for a better start to the club's 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Southampton

9 Hours ago

Whilst James McCarthy and James McArthur dominated Southampton's midfield pairing of Oriel Romeu and James Ward-Prowse. The back five excelled from the first to the final whistle.

In the final third, Wilfried Zaha flourished in pre-season as a striker alongside Jordan Ayew, and that continued against Southampton. And Andros Townsend enjoyed the freedom he was being offered by Ryan Bertrand the Saints' left.   

You can now watch back the ideal 90 minutes in south London and marvel at Zaha's exceptionally controlled finish by simply heading over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Hodgson explains why Eze didn't start v Southampton

7 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze made his Palace bow today against Southampton, coming off the bench in the Eagles' opening day win.

Mitchell explains what it is like training against Eze and Zaha

7 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell started his third Premier League game in a row for Crystal Palace today, confirming - if it wasn't already - that he is no longer an Under-23s player training with the first-team.

Dann praises Kouyaté and reveals approach to Southampton

8 Hours ago

Scott Dann captained the Palace side in Luka Milivojević's absence today, and in the behind-closed-doors setting, the centre-back's voice reverberated around an empty Selhurst Park.

Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

9 Hours ago

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

