Behind the scenes as Palace prepare for Chelsea clash

2 Hours ago

After a strong return from the international break at Goodison Park on Monday night, Palace were back to work on Copers Cope Road as they prepare for the visit of Chelsea this weekend.

Roy Hodgson and his staff have been busy putting the players through their paces as the Eagles seek a fourth consecutive match unbeaten at Selhurst Park – and a fourth consecutive home clean sheet in the process.

Check out all the best shots from today’s training in the gallery above – or keep an eye on Palace TV for all the behind-the-scenes action!

READ NEXT: Palace v Chelsea full match details and how to watch on TV

