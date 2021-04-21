Buy Palace v Man City programme for Townsend insight and much more

The Palace v Man City matchday programme is available to pre-order now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on the league leaders.

The programme – which you can order here – features a main interview with Andros Townsend, as the Palace winger discusses his unorthodox start to a professional career.

We’ll also hear from Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who made his first appearance in a Palace matchday squad against Chelsea after signing a professional deal.

Next, we hear from Philip Kolvin as one of our Voices of south London, as he explains how Crystal Palace Park was transformed into a hub for cultural events in the capital: “Very quickly the word got around that Crystal Palace is a place where things are happening.”

As always, we’ll hear all the news and views from Darren Ambrose, as well as Paddy McCarthy’s take on his in-form Under-18s side and their exciting title challenge.

All this, as well as the thoughts of Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojevic and more, can be read by pre-ordering here now.

Pre-order is available until 23:59 BST on Tuesday, 27th April within the UK. Please note, we endeavour to ensure all programmes ordered before this deadline arrive before kick-off, but cannot guarantee this through a third party company.