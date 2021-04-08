Crystal Palace Club Shops to reopen on Monday

In line with the government’s easing of England’s national lockdown, Crystal Palace’s three Club Shops will reopen from Monday, 12th April.

Supporters will still be able to continue shopping online and will again have the option of stocking up on all things Palace in person.

You’ll be able to make the most of our kit clearance, with all three of this season’s shirts available for just £20 while stock lasts. Junior shirts, meanwhile, cost just £15 and we have a huge training wear sale currently on.

Please note, our stores are strictly adhering to all COVID-19 regulations and, unless exempt, customers will be required to wear a facemask within them.

Full opening times can be found for each store below.

Centrale Shopping Centre, 21 North End, CR0 1TY

Monday to Friday: 10:00-18:30

Saturday: 09:00-19:00

Sunday: 11:00-17:00

The Glades, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1DN

Monday to Saturday: 09:00-17:30

Sunday: 11:00-17:00

Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, SE25 6PU

Monday to Saturday: 09:00-17:30

Can't wait till Monday? Browse the online shop here!