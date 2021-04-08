Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Crystal Palace Club Shops to reopen on Monday

2 Hours ago

In line with the government’s easing of England’s national lockdown, Crystal Palace’s three Club Shops will reopen from Monday, 12th April.

Supporters will still be able to continue shopping online and will again have the option of stocking up on all things Palace in person.

You’ll be able to make the most of our kit clearance, with all three of this season’s shirts available for just £20 while stock lasts. Junior shirts, meanwhile, cost just £15 and we have a huge training wear sale currently on.

Please note, our stores are strictly adhering to all COVID-19 regulations and, unless exempt, customers will be required to wear a facemask within them.

Full opening times can be found for each store below.

Centrale Shopping Centre, 21 North End, CR0 1TY

  • Monday to Friday: 10:00-18:30
  • Saturday: 09:00-19:00
  • Sunday: 11:00-17:00

The Glades, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1DN

  • Monday to Saturday: 09:00-17:30  
  • Sunday: 11:00-17:00

Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, SE25 6PU

  • Monday to Saturday: 09:00-17:30  

Can't wait till Monday? Browse the online shop here!

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Go retro with NEW 90/91 range

7 April 2021

To mark 30 years since the club’s most successful season, 1990/91, on the anniversary of their Zenith Data Systems Cup victory, Crystal Palace have launched a new retro range in the Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

Get your Palace shirts in our huge clearance sale

5 April 2021

As we enter the business end of the season, make sure you get yourself kitted out in the right Palace gear with our HUGE new clearance on Home, Away and Third Shirts!

Read full article

Club News

Get ready for the warm weather with our Palace Spring Range

24 March 2021

With the clocks going forward this weekend, the weather getting warmer and lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, make the most of spring with our stylish Palace gear!

Read full article

Club News

How you can emulate Eze and Clyne with our huge sale on Junior Shirts - now just £20!

18 March 2021

Eberechi Eze is just the latest in a long line of exciting young players to light up Selhurst Park – and just like Eze, you can keep representing Palace and south London with our huge sale on Junior...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Go retro with NEW 90/91 range

7 April 2021

To mark 30 years since the club’s most successful season, 1990/91, on the anniversary of their Zenith Data Systems Cup victory, Crystal Palace have launched a new retro range in the Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

Season Ticket Stories: 'The Boy with the Shirt' and Grandma Jane

5 April 2021

With Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 open for renewal from next Tuesday (6th April), we hear from some of the voices that make the Palace faithful so special. Here, Ethan – Andros Townsend’s...

Read full article

Club News

Get your Palace shirts in our huge clearance sale

5 April 2021

As we enter the business end of the season, make sure you get yourself kitted out in the right Palace gear with our HUGE new clearance on Home, Away and Third Shirts!

Read full article

Club News

Everton v Crystal Palace: Full match details and how to watch on TV

2 April 2021

Crystal Palace take on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, 5th April (18:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

View more