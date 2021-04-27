Skip to site footer
Hodgson earns Outstanding Contribution Award as Eze and Guaita recognised at LFA

Just now

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Award at the London Football Awards.

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson OBE, the London Football Awards are designed to celebrate football in the capital both on and off the pitch.

Hodgson earned the Outstanding Contribution Award through an illustrious 46-year career that has seen him manage 16 different clubs and four national teams.

After starting his coaching career in 1976 in Halmstad, Sweden, at the age of 28, Croydon-born Hodgson began paving his way through Europe and beyond. His successful time in Sweden lasted 14 years across three different clubs, with a spell at Bristol City in between. 

He then moved on to a Neuchâtel Xamax, a Swiss team, before managing the Switzerland national team itself. A five-year stint in Switzerland then saw him move south to Inter Milan. Hodgson almost led Inter Milan to European success, falling just short against Schalke in the 1997 UEFA Cup final. 

First Team

Roy Hodgson praises fans involvement in overturning European Super League decision

22 April 2021

He returned to England in 1997 to manage Blackburn Rovers shortly after their Premier League title heroics, before heading back onto the continent in 1999 to manage Grasshoppers, F.C. Copenhagen and Udinese. 

Hodgson then ventured beyond Europe to coach the United Arab Emirates national team in 2002, then to Viking F.C. in Norway before leading the Finnish national team in 2006. London was calling for Hodgson after the Finland job.

“Roy managed fellow London club Fulham towards its best ever finish of seventh in the Premier League, and took them to the final of the Europa League. Later, he reached his proudest achievement of leading his country to a World Cup and two European Championship Finals, as England manager,” an official statement by the London Football Awards said.

Following his spell as England manager, Hodgson joined Crystal Palace in September 2017. He has been managing the Eagles ever since, maintaining the club’s status in the Premier League.

Bob Wilson commented: “Outstanding Contribution to London Football is one the biggest Awards on the night and we are absolutely thrilled to be honouring Roy who has contributed so much to the game in a career spanning 50 years. He has been a successful manager for Crystal Palace since 2017, turning their fortune around and earning them a steady place in the Premier League.”

Fellow Palace players Eberechi Eze and Vicente Guaita were nominated for Goal of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Year respectively. Unfortunately, the Eagles duo just fell short of claiming their awards.

READ NEXT: Parish describes week amidst Super League plans and what must happen next

