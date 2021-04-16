Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson to host Q&A session before London Football Awards

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will hold an intimate virtual Q&A session next week as he prepares to accept the Outstanding Contribution Award at the London Football Awards.

The manager will talk in detail about almost fifty years in coaching and management at the event on 22nd April, for which you can buy tickets here.

The awards are organised by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson OBE and his wife Megs, and honour every facet of the men’s and women’s games.

“Having been born in London and growing up watching Crystal Palace, I am very honoured to awarded such an accolade by the London Football Awards Panel,” said Hodgson upon the announcement last month.

“I am very grateful to them for recognising my career in football in this way, but more importantly I would like to compliment Bob Wilson and his wife Megs for their outstanding work for the Willow Foundation for the last 21 years.

“I always enjoy attending their annual events which raise so much money for such a worthy cause, and even though we will not be there in person, I very much look forward to the evening.”

Bob Wilson commented: “Outstanding contribution to London Football is one the biggest Awards on the night and we are absolutely thrilled to be honouring Roy who has contributed so much to the game in a career spanning 50 years. He has been a successful manager for Crystal Palace since 2017, turning their fortune around and earning them a steady place in the Premier League.”

Wilson is the co-founder and Life President of Willow, the only national charity working with seriously ill 16-40 year olds to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days. This year it marks its 21st anniversary, and has provided more than 17,000 Special Days to date, helping young adults living with a range of life-threatening conditions including cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

Palace have two other nominees this year. Eberechi Eze has been recognised for his goal against Sheffield United with a nod for Goal of the Season, while Vicente Guaita is up for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

READ NEXT: Eze, Guaita and Hodgson nominated for London Football Awards

Gym ready banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Training

Check out all the best shots from Palace training

10 Hours ago

Despite having no fixture this weekend, Palace were out on the pitches at Copers Cope Road as preparations continue for the final Premier League games of the season.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Under-18s can go top with victory over Aston Villa

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s welcome Aston Villa to south London on Saturday, 17th March (12:30 BST) as they aim to leapfrog Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South.

Read full article

Club News

Tony Gale: career regrets, Lewington and why youngsters should join Palace

15 April 2021

After a long career on the field, Tony Gale showed similar longevity off it, moving into a media role and covering – by his own count – more than 2,000 matches. But it could easily have gone in...

Read full article

Academy

Watch Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa LIVE on YouTube

14 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa on Saturday, 17th April (12:30 BST) as they look to continue their title charge in the U18s Premier League South – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Tony Gale: career regrets, Lewington and why youngsters should join Palace

15 April 2021

After a long career on the field, Tony Gale showed similar longevity off it, moving into a media role and covering – by his own count – more than 2,000 matches. But it could easily have gone in...

Read full article

Club News

Get gym ready with Crystal Palace fitness gear

14 April 2021

As they re-open around the country this week, make sure you're ‘gym ready’ by repping the best Crystal Palace training gear!

Read full article

Club News

Join Palace Easter Egg Hunt to win amazing prizes!

12 April 2021

Junior Eagles, if you’re struggling to fill the time during the second week of your Easter break, we’ve got just the trick.

Read full article

Club News

Martyn, Humphrey and Salako reveal stories of ZDS Cup winning side

11 April 2021

In an exclusive interview for the latest 'Down Memory Lane' in support of the FA's Heads Up campaign, Crystal Palace trio Nigel Martyn, John Salako and John Humphrey look back on the 1990-91 season...

Read full article

View more