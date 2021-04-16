Hodgson to host Q&A session before London Football Awards

Roy Hodgson will hold an intimate virtual Q&A session next week as he prepares to accept the Outstanding Contribution Award at the London Football Awards.

The manager will talk in detail about almost fifty years in coaching and management at the event on 22nd April, for which you can buy tickets here.

The awards are organised by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson OBE and his wife Megs, and honour every facet of the men’s and women’s games.

“Having been born in London and growing up watching Crystal Palace, I am very honoured to awarded such an accolade by the London Football Awards Panel,” said Hodgson upon the announcement last month.

“I am very grateful to them for recognising my career in football in this way, but more importantly I would like to compliment Bob Wilson and his wife Megs for their outstanding work for the Willow Foundation for the last 21 years.

“I always enjoy attending their annual events which raise so much money for such a worthy cause, and even though we will not be there in person, I very much look forward to the evening.”

Bob Wilson commented: “Outstanding contribution to London Football is one the biggest Awards on the night and we are absolutely thrilled to be honouring Roy who has contributed so much to the game in a career spanning 50 years. He has been a successful manager for Crystal Palace since 2017, turning their fortune around and earning them a steady place in the Premier League.”

Wilson is the co-founder and Life President of Willow, the only national charity working with seriously ill 16-40 year olds to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days. This year it marks its 21st anniversary, and has provided more than 17,000 Special Days to date, helping young adults living with a range of life-threatening conditions including cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

Palace have two other nominees this year. Eberechi Eze has been recognised for his goal against Sheffield United with a nod for Goal of the Season, while Vicente Guaita is up for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

