Eze: Result a disappointing end to a strong performance

Eberechi Eze says Palace deserved more from a strong performance at Leicester City that saw the hosts come from behind to take all three points late on.

“It’s a difficult one,” he said in his post-match interview. “I think the boys worked hard. We put in a good performance but again, if you make mistakes and you let them get chances, they are eventually going to get chances because they’re a good side.

“We’ve been working hard in training and preparing for this game for a while after the Chelsea game, so we were in a good position beforehand, but we are disappointed.

Eze got a superb assist for Palace’s opener by playing Wilfried Zaha though on goal, but says the squad will work hard to understand why they couldn’t hold onto the result.

“I was just waiting for him [Zaha] to make the move, and thankfully he was ahead of me. We’ll have to look back and pick it apart. When you allow a team to get chances late in the game they are eventually going to take them, so it’s difficult.”

READ NEXT: Report – Palace fall to defeat at Leicester in tight contest