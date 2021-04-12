Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs professional deal

4 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has signed a professional deal with the club.

Rak-Sakyi, 18, has been with Palace since 2019 and has received praise for his dedication and performances this season.

The midfielder scored his first goal at Under-23s level against Leeds United in March this year. He has featured four times for the Development squad in 2020/21 and made 12 Under-18s appearances, scoring six times for Paddy McCarthy’s charges.

Reacting to the new contract, Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV: “It’s a very big moment in my life, something I have been working towards since I started playing football and I’m just happy and grateful that I’ve come this far. I just want to keep pushing on.”

Academy

Roy Hodgson commends Crystal Palace Academy's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after making bench v Chelsea

4 Hours ago

U18 manager McCarthy praised the midfielder, saying: “Jes is an example for the rest of the players because he’s had to work really hard to improve areas of his development and deal with disappointments of not being in the team.

“He’s knuckled down and seen the fruits of his labour and I think that’s an example to all the young players we have here. Now, Jes has to maintain that and keep focused.”

Rak-Sakyi is the fifth Under-18s player to sign a professional contract with the club this season, following David Omilabu, Tayo Adaramola, Fionn Mooney and Jadan Raymond.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted for Jesurun and his family, and signing his first pro contract is something to be celebrated.

“His recent performances really have been impressive. Jesurun has already had the opportunity to train regularly with the first-team, even securing a spot on the bench in our Premier League squad, and I sincerely hope that today’s news is one of many exciting milestones for Jesurun at Crystal Palace.”

Make sure to catch the Under-23s in action LIVE against Stoke City today! Click here for more information.

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Hodgson: ‘Rak-Sakyi has a big future’

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace first-team manager Roy Hodgson has commended the work and attitude of Academy midfielder, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the youngster named on the bench for Palace’s Premier League game with...

Read full article

Club News

Martyn, Humphrey and Salako reveal stories of ZDS Cup winning side

11 April 2021

In an exclusive interview for the latest 'Down Memory Lane' in support of the FA's Heads Up campaign, Crystal Palace trio Nigel Martyn, John Salako and John Humphrey look back on the 1990-91 season...

Read full article

Programme

Who is Reece Hannam? Meet Palace defender in recent first-team squads

10 April 2021

Defender Reece Hannam joined the Crystal Palace Academy in summer 2020. Within months, he'd earned a contract extension and multiple call-ups to the first-team squad. Recently, he spoke with the...

Read full article

First Team

Van Aanholt: "When Cahill talks, everybody listens"

10 April 2021

Patrick van Aanholt has praised the influence of Gary Cahill in the Crystal Palace dressing room, as he commends the feeling of togetherness among the squad.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Hodgson: ‘Rak-Sakyi has a big future’

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace first-team manager Roy Hodgson has commended the work and attitude of Academy midfielder, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the youngster named on the bench for Palace’s Premier League game with...

Read full article

Academy

Find out how U18s line up in LIVE clash with Southampton on YouTube

1 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton on today (Saturday, 3rd April) at 11:00 BST as they look to keep the U18s Premier League title in their sights – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE...

Read full article

Academy

Find out how Palace U18s line-up v West Ham

1 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on West Ham United today (Wednesday, 7th April) at 11:00 BST as they look to move top of the U18s Premier League table – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE via...

Read full article

Academy

Five Academy prospects gain international recognition

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s midfielder Aidan Steele has been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-21 side for the first time, one of several Eagles youngsters recognised by their country.

Read full article

View more