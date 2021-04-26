Skip to site footer
Ward: Time to put Chelsea result behind us

13 Hours ago

Joel Ward says Palace are looking to put their defeat to Chelsea behind them as they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

“It’s one of those you never want to lose,” he told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview. “It’s not nice to lose and you want to put it right as soon as you can, and we’ve been working hard on the training pitch to ensure we give ourselves the best chance coming here tonight.

“It’s always nice to have back-to-back games. It’s been a bit of an odd time because we had a period before the Everton game where we had quite a bit of time off, and then after Chelsea. After results like Chelsea you want to put things right and that’s what we intend to do tonight.”

Ward sized up tonight’s opponents Leicester, who are in a rich vein of form after a convincing victory over West Bromwich Albion last time out.

“We know they pose an incredible threat,” he said. “They’ve got some incredible players that come alive around the box. We’ve got to make sure we’re on point as a unit and try and minimise that, to be narrow, and to make sure that we make it difficult and limit their chances.”

READ NEXT: Team news - Palace make defensive change v Leicester

