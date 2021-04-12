Skip to site footer
Join Palace Easter Egg Hunt to win amazing prizes!

8 Hours ago

Junior Eagles, if you’re struggling to fill the time during the second week of your Easter break, we’ve got just the trick.

Throughout the day (Monday, April 12th), you can join our virtual Easter Egg Hunt across the cpfc.co.uk website for the chance to win great prizes!

Starting below, all you have to do is follow the 10 clues to pages across the site until you find our hidden page – there, instructions from captain Luka Milivojevic will show you how to win a Palace Easter goody bag!

If you’ve been paying attention to everything Palace recently, you shouldn’t find this too hard, but only the keenest Eagles will reach the final page!

Everything you need to find is hidden across the cpfc.co.uk website – so get started now! Your first clue is below (in the banner)…

App users, please click here to be taken to the club’s official website, where you can begin the hunt. Good luck!

Please note, if you are under-16 you must have the permission of a parent or guardian to enter. To view T&Cs for this competition, click here now.

Clue 1.png


