Match Previews

Preview: U18s look to keep heat on leaders in close title race

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s will look to keep the heat on Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South as they take on Southampton on Saturday, 3rd April (11:00 BST).

After a David Omilabu brace saw the Eagles complete an impressive league double over Chelsea last time out, Paddy McCarthy’s side will hope to stretch their unbeaten run to five games – and you can follow all the action LIVE on YouTube.

Palace have lost just one of their last nine, and it’s the kind of form they will need to reproduce should their title charge come to fruition. Fulham currently sit three points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more, with a superior goal difference – but with tough fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea to come.

Palace will hope to capitalise on any slip up by beating a struggling Southampton side. The Saints sit bottom with just one victory in the league all season, against Leicester City. Having scored just twice in their last six games, they will have to end their poor run of form in front of goal to trouble a Palace side with one of the better defensive records in the division.

Academy

Watch Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton LIVE on YouTube

6 Hours ago

The last time the two met there was no shortage of drama, with David Omilabu firing Palace into the lead from the penalty spot before Southampton equalised. But in the third minute of injury time, Palace broke forwards and fed the ball across to Omilabu to tap home, sparking huge celebrations and getting the Eagles’ season off to a successful start.

Omilabu will likely be their dangerman once again, having scored three times in two games since his return to the side, accompanied by Victor Akinwale, whose record of being ever-present for the U18s this season has earned him call-ups to the Under-23s side.

As they enter the business end of the season, Palace will be aware of the rewards that come with title success: not only the prospect of conquering the division in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, but the opportunity for European football next season.

Make sure you follow how the boys get on by watching LIVE on YouTube.

