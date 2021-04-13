Quiz: How well do you know Tyrick Mitchell?

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace, extending his time with the club until summer 2025.

The Academy graduate broke into the squad at the end of 2019/20 and swiftly established himself at Selhurst Park.

Having earned his debut last season, Mitchell has made 14 appearances so far in 20/21 and will look to add to his tally after returning to the squad for the campaign's run-in.

