Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Tyrick Mitchell?

Just now

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace, extending his time with the club until summer 2025.

The Academy graduate broke into the squad at the end of 2019/20 and swiftly established himself at Selhurst Park.

Having earned his debut last season, Mitchell has made 14 appearances so far in 20/21 and will look to add to his tally after returning to the squad for the campaign's run-in.

But how well do you know Tyrick Mitchell? Test your knowledge on the quiz below and be sure to let us know how you do via social media!

READ NEXT: Mitchell reveals Riedewald's support when joining first-team

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell signs extension to summer 2025

Just now

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace that extends his time at the club until summer 2025.

Read full article

Match Reports

U23s Report: Point apiece as first-team players help secure draw v Stoke

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s earned a point from second-place Stoke City at Selhurst Park on Monday afternoon, with the Eagles boosted by first-team players in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Read full article

Academy

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs professional deal

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has signed a professional deal with the club.

Read full article

Academy

Hodgson: ‘Rak-Sakyi has a big future’

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace first-team manager Roy Hodgson has commended the work and attitude of Academy midfielder, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the youngster named on the bench for Palace’s Premier League game with...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup-winning side?

10 April 2021

April 7th, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton in the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup Final - but how well can you remember the Palace team that emerged...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name the Palace Academy graduates with the most Premier League appearances?

24 March 2021

There are few things more satisfying than an Academy player making it at his boyhood club, as Sean Scannell explained to the Palace website this week.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name these Palace internationals?

17 March 2021

Eberechi Eze took a step closer to becoming the latest Palace player to win a full England cap, after he was called up to the Under-21s squad – but how well can you remember some of Palace’s other...

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How many of Palace's biggest victories can you recall?

12 March 2021

Palace take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend looking for a repeat of their 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns in December – but how many of Palace’s highest scoring victories can you remember?

Read full article

View more