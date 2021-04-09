Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Pre-Chelsea fitness update

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson provided an update on squad fitness before Crystal Palace face Chelsea, confirming that James McCarthy has returned and is available for selection again.

He also explained that Tyrick Mitchell remains fit enough to play after his recent return, and addressed those players who won't be part of the squad at Selhurst.

Match Previews

Match Preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

8 April 2021

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hodgson said: "The only person missing from the ones that have been available recently is Michy [Batshuayi] because he’s not allowed to play in this game [against his parent club].

"James McCarthy has certainly returned. Tyrick Mitchell has been back with us now for a couple of weeks and is fully fit and available to play.

"The ones we don’t have are the two centre-backs who’ve been out now for a long period of time, James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho. James McArthur is still out unfortunately, at the moment Connor Wickham is recovering from a slight knock but will be back soon and Nathan Ferguson [is recovering].

"Nathaniel Clyne is going to be joining in again next week, so he’s making good progress. For the game tomorrow, certainly James McCarthy will be back and [so will] Tyrick, who was there for the last game." 

