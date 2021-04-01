Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson on Ancelotti's Everton and working with Palace's youngsters

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that the international break allowed him to work more closely with Palace’s promising young players, before he prepares his first-team squad to face Everton on Monday.

“It’s good to have that opportunity,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “It’s a good opportunity to work with some of the younger players in the Under-23s that you see play but you haven’t necessarily had the chance to work with to any great degree, to incorporate them in great numbers into the training sessions you want to do.

“I’ve been very happy with both situations. A: with the chance to work in more detail with those who were left behind, and B: to see how the U23s can deal with stepping into a more intensive environment.”

The manager also discussed Monday’s opposition, as his squad prepare to travel to Goodison Park.

“Any time you go to Everton, you’re going to face a very very difficult game,” Hodgson said. “They are a good team, well coached and the players they’ve brought in have made them much stronger. We have to prepare as well as we can and have faith that if we play as well as we know we can do, we can get a good result.

“I think it will be a very different team [to the last meeting at Goodison Park]. Carlo [Ancelotti] is working with them and improving them all the time. Almost a year has gone by so that’s another year of working with Carlo.

“He’s brought in players that have strengthened the players even more. We know it will be a tough game, but unfortunately almost every game in the Premier League is a tough one.

“I don’t think the game on Monday night will give me any respite from that. There will be plenty of suffering on the touchline but I think our aim is to give them suffering too, so I hope my anxiety on the touchline is matched by Carlo’s.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson gives team news update before trip to Goodison Park

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson gives team news update before trip to Goodison Park

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that his squad have not picked up any fresh injuries during the international break, as he prepares for his side to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: U18s look to keep heat on leaders in close title race

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s will look to keep the heat on Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South as they take on Southampton on Saturday, 3rd April (11:00 BST).

Read full article

Academy

Watch Palace Under-18s take on Southampton LIVE on YouTube

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton on Saturday (3rd March) at 11:00 BST as they look to keep the U18s Premier League title in their sights – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on...

Read full article

Events

Join Down Memory Lane ZDS Cup anniversary special

7 Hours ago

Down Memory Lane has become a popular event hosted for Crystal Palace supporters to enjoy hearing untold insight from some of the club’s most iconic players, and you can join the next call on...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson gives team news update before trip to Goodison Park

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that his squad have not picked up any fresh injuries during the international break, as he prepares for his side to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Roy Hodgson's Everton press conference

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton today (Thursday, 1st April) from 13:15 BST - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Find out how the international Eagles got on over the break

18 Hours ago

With the international break over, find out how all the lads performed with their national sides with our recap below.

Read full article

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

31 March 2021

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

Read full article

View more