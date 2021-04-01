Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson gives team news update before trip to Goodison Park

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that his squad have not picked up any fresh injuries during the international break, as he prepares for his side to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

“The players who played internationals all seem to be OK,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “There’s only one we haven’t yet seen but we believe he’s fine, and that’s Cheikhou Kouyate. He had a longer journey than the others.

Match Previews

Match Preview: Crystal Palace Under-18s v Southampton

5 Hours ago

“I think the only player we’re likely to get back is Tyrick Mitchell, although we’re still assessing James McCarthy and Nathaniel Clyne.”

Hodgson also touched on Connor Wickham, who impressed in outings for the Under-23s side last month.

“To get in the team, he has to keep proving his fitness and working hard,” he said. “He knows that in the centre-forward position we do have options.

“In that respect Connor’s task is harder, but it’s good to see him play those U23s games and get those minutes under his belt, and for him to get two goals in a win.”

Ahead of the return of Premier League football this weekend, Hodgson reiterated the importance of staying injury free as the season comes to a close.

“We’ll be aided by the fact that Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp – two of our main attacking players who have the ability to do things the opposition don’t expect – will be with us for these last nine games.

“I’m hoping that we will keep players fit in these last nine games because that was a massive problem for us in the start-up period at the end of last season, when there were an awful lot of games to be played.

“We’ll keep cracking on and try and get as many points as we can and try and finish as high up as we can.”

READ NEXT: Find out how the Palace internationals got on during the break

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson on Ancelotti's Everton and working with Palace's youngsters

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that the international break allowed him to work more closely with Palace’s promising young players, before he prepares his first-team squad to face Everton on Monday.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: U18s look to keep heat on leaders in close title race

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s will look to keep the heat on Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South as they take on Southampton on Saturday, 3rd April (11:00 BST).

Read full article

Academy

Watch Palace Under-18s take on Southampton LIVE on YouTube

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton on Saturday (3rd March) at 11:00 BST as they look to keep the U18s Premier League title in their sights – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on...

Read full article

Events

Join Down Memory Lane ZDS Cup anniversary special

7 Hours ago

Down Memory Lane has become a popular event hosted for Crystal Palace supporters to enjoy hearing untold insight from some of the club’s most iconic players, and you can join the next call on...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson on Ancelotti's Everton and working with Palace's youngsters

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that the international break allowed him to work more closely with Palace’s promising young players, before he prepares his first-team squad to face Everton on Monday.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Roy Hodgson's Everton press conference

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton today (Thursday, 1st April) from 13:15 BST - and you can follow what he has to say live.

Read full article

First Team

Find out how the international Eagles got on over the break

18 Hours ago

With the international break over, find out how all the lads performed with their national sides with our recap below.

Read full article

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

31 March 2021

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

Read full article

View more