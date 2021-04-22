Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Squad in good shape before Leicester

Just now

Roy Hodgson says his squad is in better health than it has been for some time, as multiple first-team players return to training.

“We’ve got a lot of players back, which is good news,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “Jeffrey Schlupp is training with us again, as is Mamadou Sakho – even James Tomkins is out there training.

“So in fact, this is as big a group as we’ve had training for a long time. Connor Wickham is out on the training field but not training with the squad, and that also applies to Nathan Ferguson.

“To be honest, we’ve had so many in the past in the treatment room, it feels strange.”

The manager gave an update for his options at Leicester, as Palace play their first Premier League match in two weeks, since facing Chelsea.

“We’re still missing James McArthur, who has not been training,” he said. “Gary Cahill has not trained for the last two or three days. He’s nursing a minor problem but we’re hoping he can recover from that by the time that Monday comes around.”

READ NEXT: Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Full match details and how to watch on TV

