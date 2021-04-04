Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Coppell recalls Palace's 'amateur' celebrations after ZDS victory

Just now

In an detailed interview with the Crystal Palace programme, Steve Coppell reflects on the club's most successful season to date, 1990/91, describing the mentality that made Palace an unstoppable force and the pain endured by that iconic squad's collapse.

Reflecting on their victory in the Zenith Data Systems Cup final, Coppell says: “After that final, we hadn’t planned a celebration or banquet dinner or anything like that. I seem to remember meeting up with quite a few of the players at a bar in Cheam just to have a few beers. And that was somehow typical of the team.

“It wasn’t: ‘We’ve won a final at Wembley, we should go to the Royal Garden and have a sit- down banquet.’

“I think even later that night, after a couple of beers with the players in Cheam, we went back to Ron’s and he was having an open house with players coming in and out. To a certain extent, it was amateur hour after winning a cup final at Wembley!”

The Chelsea programme is available just three days after the anniversary of Palace's Full Members' Cup victory over Everton - featuring much more from Coppell and a special edition cover of the club's iconic kit.

Shop-Now.png

Featuring all of the usual insight from Darren Ambrose, our detailed build-up, a review of some classic kits and much more, this special edition programme is one for the collectors - with only a small number being printed for the occasion.

You can get your hands on one by pre-ordering it here - ensuring a hard copy is delivered direct to you to enjoy.

You'll also be able to read Roy Hodgson, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojevic's messages for fans, an update from Under-23s manager Shaun Derry and a look at how Selhurst Park is supporting the NHS through the pandemic.

Don't miss out and get your hands on this eye-catching, unique programme here!

Please be aware that orders must be made before 23:59 BST on Tuesday, April 6th for pre-match postage. Although we strive to ensure delivery before kick-off, we cannot guarantee it as orders are handled by a third party.

Chelsea programme 20-21 Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Events

Join Down Memory Lane ZDS Cup anniversary special

1 April 2021

Down Memory Lane has become a popular event hosted for Crystal Palace supporters to enjoy hearing untold insight from some of the club’s most iconic players, and you can join the next call on...

Read full article

Programme

Special edition programme celebrates 90/91 on Full Members' Cup anniversary

27 March 2021

Steve Coppell regards 1990/91 as Crystal Palace's greatest season. The campaign in which the club finished third and won its only major trophy to date is hard to beat, after all.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup-winning side?

8 Hours ago

April 7th, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton in the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup Final - but how well can you remember the Palace team that emerged...

Read full article

Club News

Value for money: How Coppell and Noades built Palace’s most successful squad

26 November 2020

Today, few teams at the top of English football would ever scour the ‘bargain basement’ in search of their most successful ever squad.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Get your Palace shirts in our huge clearance sale

3 April 2021

As we enter the business end of the season, make sure you get yourself kitted out in the right Palace gear with our HUGE new clearance on Home, Away and Third Shirts!

Read full article

Club News

Season Ticket Stories: 'The Boy with the Shirt' and Grandma Jane

2 April 2021

With Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 open for renewal from next Tuesday (6th April), we hear from some of the voices that make the Palace faithful so special. Here, Ethan – Andros Townsend’s...

Read full article

Club News

Everton v Crystal Palace: Full match details and how to watch on TV

2 April 2021

Crystal Palace take on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, 5th April (18:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

Club News

Important: Online account information

30 March 2021

With 2021/22 Crystal Palace Season Tickets open for renewal from 6th April we’re making sure supporters can manage their ticketing accounts online as we prepare for fans’ return to Selhurst Park.

Read full article

View more