Coppell recalls Palace's 'amateur' celebrations after ZDS victory

In an detailed interview with the Crystal Palace programme, Steve Coppell reflects on the club's most successful season to date, 1990/91, describing the mentality that made Palace an unstoppable force and the pain endured by that iconic squad's collapse.

Reflecting on their victory in the Zenith Data Systems Cup final, Coppell says: “After that final, we hadn’t planned a celebration or banquet dinner or anything like that. I seem to remember meeting up with quite a few of the players at a bar in Cheam just to have a few beers. And that was somehow typical of the team.

“It wasn’t: ‘We’ve won a final at Wembley, we should go to the Royal Garden and have a sit- down banquet.’

“I think even later that night, after a couple of beers with the players in Cheam, we went back to Ron’s and he was having an open house with players coming in and out. To a certain extent, it was amateur hour after winning a cup final at Wembley!”

