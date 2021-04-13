Skip to site footer
Tyrick Mitchell signs extension to summer 2025

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace that extends his time at the club until summer 2025.

Academy

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs professional Crystal Palace deal

12 April 2021

The 21-year-old defender has enjoyed a steady rise at the club since joining in 2016, following a restructure at Brentford’s Academy.

In 2017/18, Mitchell would play key roles in the Academy sides, scooping league titles at Under-18 and 23 level, before graduating to the first-team squad during pre-season in the summer of 2019.

A thigh injury initially sustained on that tour would delay his progress in establishing himself at the highest level, having to wait until July 2020 for his first Premier League minutes against Leicester City.

The left-back has now made 18 appearances for the Eagles so far under Roy Hodgson.

Commenting on Mitchell’s extension, Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “This shows once again how our Academy can attract the very best young talent and develop them into first-team players. Tyrick’s progress is an immense source of pride for our club and Academy.”

Speaking with Palace TV, Mitchell said: “I’m delighted. It’s a great place to be and an exciting time so I’m delighted to sign a contract. I can see, especially with the Academy building now and Academy players coming through, it’s a great time.”

