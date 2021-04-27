Skip to site footer
Vote: Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for April

1 Hour ago

April provided some tough fixtures for Palace but trips away from home to Everton and Leicester City saw determined performances, and you can select your stand-out player by voting for your W88 Player of the Month.

Wilfried Zaha's early goal gave Palace the lead at the King Power stadium after Eberechi Eze's superb through ball, taking the Ivorian to 10 Premier League goals for the season, equalling his best tally with six games still to play.

At the other end of the pitch, Vicente Guaita has once again been in imperious form between the sticks, with a string of eye-catching saves at Goodison Park helping Palace come away with a point.

Have your say on Palace's W88 Player of the Month for April by casting a vote in the poll below! We will announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media shortly.

READ NEXT: Palace players highlight how abuse can affect footballers

