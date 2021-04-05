Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vicente Guaita wins landslide eToro MOTM vote v Everton

1 Hour ago

Vicente Guaita's stunning defensive display kept Palace in the game at Goodison Park as they scored a late equaliser - and his performance has secured him another eToro Man of the Match award.

Guaita was head and shoulders ahead of his teammates in the final tally, securing 94.2% of the vote, ahead of goalscorer Michy Batshuayi (2.7%) and Eberechi Eze (1.9%).

The Spaniard was heroic once again, denying the hosts on numerous occasions – particularly in coming out on top against several efforts on goal from Richarlison.

Check out the full results in the poll below!

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson: Palace were equal to Everton all over the pitch

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says his Palace side were deserving of their draw at Goodison Park as a late Michy Batshuayi equaliser cancelled out Everton’s first-half opener.

Read full article

First Team

Batshuayi says goal capped a strong team performance

2 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi says his goal capped a good Crystal Palace performance as they secured a dramatic late point against Everton at Goodison Park.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Late Batshuayi goal secures a point at Goodison Park

2 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi’s late equaliser saw Palace secure a deserved point at Goodison Park, after Everton took the lead through James Rodriguez in the second-half.

Read full article

Club News

Coppell recalls Palace's 'amateur' celebrations after ZDS victory

7 Hours ago

In an detailed interview with the Crystal Palace programme, Steve Coppell reflects on the club's most successful season to date, 1990/91, describing the mentality that made Palace an unstoppable force...

Read full article

View more