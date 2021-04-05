Vicente Guaita wins landslide eToro MOTM vote v Everton

Vicente Guaita's stunning defensive display kept Palace in the game at Goodison Park as they scored a late equaliser - and his performance has secured him another eToro Man of the Match award.

Guaita was head and shoulders ahead of his teammates in the final tally, securing 94.2% of the vote, ahead of goalscorer Michy Batshuayi (2.7%) and Eberechi Eze (1.9%).

The Spaniard was heroic once again, denying the hosts on numerous occasions – particularly in coming out on top against several efforts on goal from Richarlison.

Check out the full results in the poll below!