Watch Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa LIVE on YouTube

14 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa on Saturday, 17th April (12:30 BST) as they look to continue their title charge in the U18s Premier League South – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

The Eagles sit second in the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, level on points with leaders Fulham. After a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, they will be looking for revenge this time out  – check out how they get on LIVE on YouTube here.

It’s a game that won’t be short of goals – in their last two fixtures an exciting Palace side have scored nine goals, while Villa’s contrasting fortunes have saw them lose 7-0 to Chelsea before beating Burton Albion 9-0.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 12:30 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

