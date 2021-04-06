Watch highlights of Palace's late show at Everton FREE now

Michy Batshuayi’s equaliser with five minutes remaining saw Palace earn a valuable point at Goodison Park after another important performance from Vicente Guaita – and you can catch up on all the highlights for free on Palace TV!

Guaita’s personal battle with Richarlison dominated much of the opening period, with the Brazilian repeatedly denied by the Palace ‘keeper, but Everton eventually broke the deadlock through James Rodriguez.

Palace pushed forwards, with Roy Hodgson making three attacking changes to introduce Jeffrey Schlupp, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michy Batshuayi late on – and it paid off, when Batshuayi’s neat finish drew Palace level in the dying moments.

