Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch highlights of Palace's late show at Everton FREE now

Just now

Michy Batshuayi’s equaliser with five minutes remaining saw Palace earn a valuable point at Goodison Park after another important performance from Vicente Guaita – and you can catch up on all the highlights for free on Palace TV!

Guaita’s personal battle with Richarlison dominated much of the opening period, with the Brazilian repeatedly denied by the Palace ‘keeper, but Everton eventually broke the deadlock through James Rodriguez.

Palace pushed forwards, with Roy Hodgson making three attacking changes to introduce Jeffrey Schlupp, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michy Batshuayi late on – and it paid off, when Batshuayi’s neat finish drew Palace level in the dying moments.

To watch full highlights of this clash for free now, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

Report: Late Batshuayi goal secures a point at Goodison Park

6 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi’s late equaliser saw Palace secure a deserved point at Goodison Park, after Everton took the lead through James Rodriguez in the second-half.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace Women fall 0-3 in Easter clash with Sheffield United

17 Hours ago

Crystal Palace took to home turf on Easter Sunday, falling 0-3 to Sheffield United at a sunny Hayes Lane having drawn with Charlton Athletic in their previous clash.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Under-18s keep title charge on track with Southampton win

3 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s drew level with Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South with a comfortable 4-0 victory over a struggling Southampton side.

Read full article

Ticket News

2021/22 Season Ticket pricing confirmed

2 April 2021

With renewals open from Tuesday (April 6th), we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Vicente Guaita wins landslide eToro MOTM vote v Everton

5 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita's stunning defensive display kept Palace in the game at Goodison Park as they scored a late equaliser - and his performance has secured him another eToro Man of the Match award.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Palace were equal to Everton all over the pitch

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says his Palace side were deserving of their draw at Goodison Park as a late Michy Batshuayi equaliser cancelled out Everton’s first-half opener.

Read full article

First Team

Batshuayi says goal capped a strong team performance

5 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi says his goal capped a good Crystal Palace performance as they secured a dramatic late point against Everton at Goodison Park.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson calls for consistent performance to kick-start run in

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says a fast start against Everton at Goodison Park will be crucial in setting the tone for Palace’s final nine games of the Premier League season.

Read full article

View more