Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Alan Woan: 1931-2021

2 Hours ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

Woan played for Palace between 1959 and 1961, featuring 46 times and scoring 23 goals. His contribution in the first half of the 60/61 season helped Palace secure promotion from Division Four, famously netting a hat-trick in a 9-2 win over Accrington Stanley.

The former inside forward left Palace for Aldershot Town in 1961 before winding down his career with Chertsey Town.

His son Ian also became a professional footballer and competed most notably with Nottingham Forest. Today, Ian is assistant manager to Sean Dyche at Burnley.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Ian and all of Alan's loved ones.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

Report: Eagles fall to Clarets

3 Hours ago

Early goals in the first- and second-half saw Crystal Palace fall to Burnley in a frustrating game the hosts struggled to leave their mark on.

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze: How Ronaldinho videos inspired a south London showman

5 Hours ago

“I don’t think there’s anything anyone can show me now that I haven’t seen of him,” Eberechi Eze says insistently. “I’ve watched so many videos of him… I want someone to show me a video that I haven’t...

Read full article

Club News

Find out major TV adverts recently featuring Selhurst Park

5 Hours ago

Almost 97 years after it first opened, Selhurst Park has become a landmark venue of both south London and English football.

Read full article

Club News

Shefki Kuqi's incredible journey from refugee to Premier League

5 Hours ago

Shefki Kuqi opens up about his escape from war in Kosovo, playing in the Champions League, Roy Hodgson and THAT incident against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Hodgson urges over-70s to get COVID-19 vaccination

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has joined Sir Geoff Hurst and other sporting icons to urge people aged 70 and above to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full article

Club News

Find out major TV adverts recently featuring Selhurst Park

5 Hours ago

Almost 97 years after it first opened, Selhurst Park has become a landmark venue of both south London and English football.

Read full article

Club News

Shefki Kuqi's incredible journey from refugee to Premier League

5 Hours ago

Shefki Kuqi opens up about his escape from war in Kosovo, playing in the Champions League, Roy Hodgson and THAT incident against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Comedian Mark Steel recalls faithless fans at 5-0 Burnley goalfest

11 February 2021

There have been several memorable games against Burnley at Selhurst Park, including the 1979 promotion clash and 1983 relegation decider. Here, comedian, broadcaster and writer Mark Steel recalls a...

Read full article

View more