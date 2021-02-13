Alan Woan: 1931-2021

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

Woan played for Palace between 1959 and 1961, featuring 46 times and scoring 23 goals. His contribution in the first half of the 60/61 season helped Palace secure promotion from Division Four, famously netting a hat-trick in a 9-2 win over Accrington Stanley.

The former inside forward left Palace for Aldershot Town in 1961 before winding down his career with Chertsey Town.

His son Ian also became a professional footballer and competed most notably with Nottingham Forest. Today, Ian is assistant manager to Sean Dyche at Burnley.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Ian and all of Alan's loved ones.