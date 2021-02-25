Skip to site footer
'English football fans are the best,' Yohan Cabaye tells Palace programme

4 Hours ago

There has been just a handful of larger names to join Crystal Palace than Yohan Cabaye, with the Frenchman appearing over 100 times for the club.

While there, he played in an FA Cup final, netted in three consecutive games and scored a goal against Arsenal that will live in the memory for decades.

Naturally, then, Palace were the first club Cabaye spoke with after retiring.

His in-depth interview can be read in full in the Palace v Manchester United programme - which you can pre-order here.

Cabaye explains his fascination with football in detail, reveals his post-retirement plans and reflects on several successful years in south London.

He also recalls his reaction to Palace fans' ever-witty imagination and their play on Afroman’s hit single:

“I was laughing. I thought: ‘Wow, this is why English fans are the best. To find a song like this? They are the best fans!’”

After Cabaye, we speak with Under-18s midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison, who recalls how tricking his way into a football camp led to a decade representing his club.

Darren Ambrose then takes a break from his usual column to reveal his five 'alternative' favourite goals for Palace - refusing to mention the obvious...

As ever, Roy Hodgson, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish address supporters in their regular notes, we review the club's stand-out historical kits and provide you with the full build-up to the United clash.

All this and more, including an insightful look back to 90/91, a chat with Academy Goalkeeper Coach Gary Phillips and quizzes for fans all of ages can be enjoyed by pre-ordering a hard copy of the United programme here.

Please note, orders are UK-only and must be made before 23:59 GMT on Thursday, 25th February for pre-match postage. We endeavour to ensure you receive your programme pre-match, however cannot guarantee it.

