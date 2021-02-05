Palace submit squad list for remainder of 20/21

Crystal Palace have submitted their squad list to the Premier League for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.
The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.
What are the rules on homegrown players?
In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.
What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?
Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.
Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.
View the full list below.
|
Player
|
Number
|
Homegrown
|Jordan Ayew
|9
|No
|Michy Batshuayi
|23
|No
|Christian Benteke
|20
|No
|Jack Butland
|1
|Yes
|Gary Cahill
|24
|Yes
|Nathaniel Clyne
|17
|Yes
|Scott Dann
|6
|Yes
|Eberechi Eze
|25
|Yes
|Vicente Guaita
|31
|No
|Wayne Hennessey
|13
|Yes
|Martin Kelly
|34
|Yes
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|8
|No
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|14
|No
|James McArthur
|18
|No
|James McCarthy
|22
|Yes
|Luka Milivojevic
|4
|No
|Jairo Riedewald
|44
|No
|Mamadou Sakho
|12
|No
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|15
|Yes
|James Tomkins
|5
|Yes
|Andros Townsend
|10
|Yes
|Patrick van Aanholt
|3
|Yes
|Joel Ward
|2
|Yes
|Connor Wickham
|21
|Yes
|Wilfried Zaha
|11
|Yes
