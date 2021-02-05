Skip to site footer
Palace submit squad list for remainder of 20/21

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have submitted their squad list to the Premier League for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

First Team

Eberechi Eze nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for Crystal Palace v Sheffield United strike

9 Hours ago

The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.

View the full list below.

Player

Number

Homegrown
Jordan Ayew 9 No
Michy Batshuayi 23 No
Christian Benteke 20 No
Jack Butland 1 Yes
Gary Cahill 24 Yes
Nathaniel Clyne 17 Yes
Scott Dann 6 Yes
Eberechi Eze 25 Yes
Vicente Guaita 31 No
Wayne Hennessey 13 Yes
Martin Kelly 34 Yes
Cheikhou Kouyate 8 No
Jean-Philippe Mateta 14 No
James McArthur 18 No
James McCarthy 22 Yes
Luka Milivojevic 4 No
Jairo Riedewald 44 No
Mamadou Sakho 12 No
Jeffrey Schlupp 15 Yes
James Tomkins 5 Yes
Andros Townsend 10 Yes
Patrick van Aanholt 3 Yes
Joel Ward 2 Yes
Connor Wickham 21 Yes
Wilfried Zaha 11 Yes

