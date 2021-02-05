Palace submit squad list for remainder of 20/21

Crystal Palace have submitted their squad list to the Premier League for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The club can list a maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 and can use as many under-21s as desired. Tyrick Mitchell (21) and Nathan Ferguson (20), for example, do not need to be named.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

Palace have 10 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.

View the full list below.

Player Number Homegrown Jordan Ayew 9 No Michy Batshuayi 23 No Christian Benteke 20 No Jack Butland 1 Yes Gary Cahill 24 Yes Nathaniel Clyne 17 Yes Scott Dann 6 Yes Eberechi Eze 25 Yes Vicente Guaita 31 No Wayne Hennessey 13 Yes Martin Kelly 34 Yes Cheikhou Kouyate 8 No Jean-Philippe Mateta 14 No James McArthur 18 No James McCarthy 22 Yes Luka Milivojevic 4 No Jairo Riedewald 44 No Mamadou Sakho 12 No Jeffrey Schlupp 15 Yes James Tomkins 5 Yes Andros Townsend 10 Yes Patrick van Aanholt 3 Yes Joel Ward 2 Yes Connor Wickham 21 Yes Wilfried Zaha 11 Yes

