Palace make two Development signings

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace have completed the signings of two promising youngsters for Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side.

Centre-back Jake O’Brien joins from Cork City on an initial loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

The 19-year old, who has nine Irish Premier League appearances to his name, shared his thoughts after penning his deal in south London:

“I’m delighted. It’s a big move for me given where I’m from, the club I’m from. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been speaking to [Shaun Derry] a lot over the last two days at the training ground. The facilities are all new - it’s a big step up, so it will be great to use them.

“It’s very professional and I can’t wait for it all to get started.”

Club News

Crystal Palace Development defender Sam Woods joins Plymouth Argyle on loan

31 January 2021

Also arriving is 17-year-old defender Danny Imray, who joins for an undisclosed fee from Chelmsford City.

Primarily playing as a right-back, Imray is also dangerous going forward, having spent much of his early career at No.10 where he scored 23 goals in just 11 matches for Chelmsford Under-18s.

“I’m delighted to sign,” Imray said after signing for Palace. “Coming from non-league it’s big. The facilities are brilliant – it just shows the club is moving forward and going places. I don’t think there’s a better Academy to be at.

“I have spoken to Shaun quite a bit about the transition and I am very happy to be playing under him in the U23s. I like the way Shaun and Stephen [Rice] play – I feel like it will suit me and I will thrive off it.

“I cannot wait to get started and showcase my ability.”

READ NEXT: Brandon Pierrick joins Kilmarnock on loan

