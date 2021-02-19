WATCH LIVE - Palace U18s look to extend lead at the top

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Norwich City on Saturday, 20th February (12:00 GMT) as they try to extend their lead at the top of the table – and you can watch all the action LIVE on YouTube.

In their first season as a Category 1 Academy, the Eagles are taking the top-flight by storm, sitting a point clear of nearest challengers Fulham with a game in hand.

After impressive recent victories over Fulham, Arsenal and Brighton, they take on the Canaries in an effort to secure a fifth straight win, and extend their lead at the top to four points.

The game is sure to produce goals – the last time the two sides met Palace produced a stirring comeback to recover from a two goal deficit at half-time, a late brace from Victor Akinwale securing all three points.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 12:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

Brush up on the key details before kick-off with our preview – or look back on the U18s' successful season so far!