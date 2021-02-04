Crystal Palace Women sign Arsenal Academy pair

Crystal Palace Women have completed the signing of Grace Garrad (above left) and Gracie Pearse (above right) from the Arsenal Academy.

Garrad, 17, and Pearse, 18, play in midfield and defence respectively and join Palace’s first-team as the Eagles sit eighth in the FA Women’s Championship.

They follow Kirsty Barton as recent additions to the squad.

Commenting on the two signings, manager Dean Davenport said: “I am delighted we have added to our squad with two young signings of real quality. Grace and Gracie have great futures ahead of them and I am proud that Crystal Palace will play a part in those.”

