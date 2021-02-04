Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Crystal Palace Women sign Arsenal Academy pair

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women have completed the signing of Grace Garrad (above left) and Gracie Pearse (above right) from the Arsenal Academy.

Garrad, 17, and Pearse, 18, play in midfield and defence respectively and join Palace’s first-team as the Eagles sit eighth in the FA Women’s Championship.

They follow Kirsty Barton as recent additions to the squad.

Commenting on the two signings, manager Dean Davenport said: “I am delighted we have added to our squad with two young signings of real quality. Grace and Gracie have great futures ahead of them and I am proud that Crystal Palace will play a part in those.”

READ NEXT: Kirsty Barton joins Palace Women from Brighton & Hove Albion

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Jaïro Riedewald extends Crystal Palace contract

3 February 2021

Jaïro Riedewald has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his service to the club until 2024.

Read full article

Development

Palace make two Development signings

3 February 2021

Crystal Palace have completed the signings of two promising youngsters for Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side.

Read full article

First Team

500 Premier League points: best wins, grounds and records

3 February 2021

Crystal Palace have become just the 19th team in Premier League history to achieve the landmark tally of 500 points – check out the breakdown below.

Read full article

First Team

Watch FREE highlights of Newcastle v Palace

3 February 2021

Crystal Palace fought-back from conceding inside two minutes to secure a well-earned victory against Newcastle United - and you can watch free highlights of the clash now.

Read full article

Women

Women

Women's Report: Palace dealt agonising late blow in Conti Cup quarter-final

15 January 2021

Crystal Palace Women cruelly fell to a last-ditch 1-0 defeat against Leicester in a historic Continental Cup quarter-final at Hayes Lane on a drizzle-soaked Thursday evening.

Read full article

Women

Kirsty Barton joins Palace Women from Brighton & Hove Albion

8 January 2021

Crystal Palace Women are delighted to announce the loan signing of Kirsty Barton from Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

Read full article

Women

Women's update: Continental Cup draw confirmed as Charlton game postponed

18 December 2020

It's been a busy end to the week for Crystal Palace Women, who qualified for the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final and have now had their game with Charlton Athletic postponed.

Read full article

Women

Crystal Palace Women are proud to Take A Stand

2 December 2020

Crystal Palace Women are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand, which is calling for action in the fight against discrimination in football.

Read full article

View more